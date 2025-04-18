President's special representative unveils master plan for Azerbaijan's Khankendi city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Azerbaijan is moving forward with the development of a master plan for the city of Khankendi, said Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with diplomatic representatives in the city of Khankendi, Yusubov elucidated the historical framework underpinning the region.

"Armenians, during the occupation years of Azerbaijani territories, destroyed cultural, religious, and historical monuments and cemeteries belonging to the Azerbaijani people in Khankendi and surrounding settlements.

In contrast, Armenian churches and cemeteries in Khankendi are now under the protection of the Azerbaijani state. The Armenian population lives here in peace and safety," Yusubov said.

He noted that the reconstruction initiatives are comprehensive, featuring substantial infrastructural undertakings currently in progress within the recently liberated territories.

"New modern roads, railways, and air routes are being constructed, and essential services such as electricity, drinking water, and natural gas are being provided. The government is also focusing on creating green spaces, while Khankendi and surrounding towns are being transformed into hubs for business development. To date, 439 businesses have invested approximately 30 million manat ($17.6 million), creating nearly 1,900 jobs, with that number expected to exceed 3,000 by year’s end.

In addition to infrastructure, the government is building new schools, medical centers, and other social facilities for the returning population as part of the 'Great Return' program.

As part of security measures, foreign experts have been brought in to assist with demining operations, which are enabling construction to proceed in previously hazardous areas.

Regarding the master plan for Khankendi, around 12,000 people are now permanently residing in seven settlements across the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts. He also provided updates on the resettlement process, including the relocation of 136 families (660 residents) to Ballija village in Khojaly, 70 families (238 residents) to Hasanriz village in Aghdara, 180 families (592 residents) to Sugovushan village, and 20 families (90 residents) to Talish village. By the end of the year, the return of people to another 24 historical Azerbaijani villages is planned, with construction and restoration works already underway in 16 of these villages and project preparations being carried out in the remaining eight," he concluded.

