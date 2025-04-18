Kyrgyz ambassador hopes for quick resettlement of displaced residents in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 18. I hope that former IDPs will soon be able to return to Khankendi, the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, Maksat Mamytkanov told Trend within the framework of the visit of the foreign diplomatic corps to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“Today I visited Khankendi for the first time. I am surprised by the transformations that are taking place here. We wish these processes to go even faster. The next year, if we come here again, we would like to see a completely new city, restored and renewed. I would like the displaced people to return here as soon as possible, to start a new life here, peaceful and creative,” the diplomat said.

The organization of informative visits of foreign diplomatic corps to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation continues by the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

More than 100 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 7 international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in this visit. The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the foreign diplomats with the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Khankendi and the conditions created for the students of Garabagh University.