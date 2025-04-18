Kazakh guests visit Azerbaijan's Commando and Special Forces military units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ A delegation led by the commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Almaz Jumakeev, visited Commando and Special Forces military units, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Kazakh delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and tribute was paid to his memory.

Major General Akif Pirverdiyev welcomed the Kazakh delegation and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. After the guests were briefed on the history and daily activities of the military unit and its logistics, the sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Then the delegation visited the indoor gym, the soldiers' dormitory, and the canteen. The guests were shown the military personnel’s sports activities.

Firing was carried out using pistols, pneumatic weapons, and small-caliber rifles at an indoor shooting range located within the military unit.

After watching the drill training of fully equipped commandos, the guests observed their activities on the mountain commando rappel tower and along the scout trail.

Then the Kazakh delegation met with the commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov. The meeting extensively discussed issues of mutual interest.

