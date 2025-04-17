Second round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome - Omani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The second round of talks between Iran and the United States to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program will take place in Rome on April 19, the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry said the aim of the talks would be to achieve further progress towards a fair, binding and sustainable agreement.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect.