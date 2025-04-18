Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18.​ Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, were continued on April 18, Trend reports.

