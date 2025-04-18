Azerbaijan to launch official website of International Carpet Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The official website of the International Carpet Festival, which will be held in Icherisheher on May 2-4, 2025, with the support of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration and the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, has been launched, Trend reports.

Anyone wishing to participate in the three-day carpet festival can obtain any information about the festival from the bakucarpetfest.az website, as well as register for the International Carpet Forum, which will take place on May 2. The forum will bring together leading local and foreign experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers of the carpet industry. Plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sessions for young scientists will be organized.

All questions can be forwarded to [email protected].

