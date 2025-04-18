Azerbaijani MoD hosts meeting with reps of government authorities and NGOs (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Media and Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Defense hosted an event with the participation of representatives of a number of government authorities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and experts, Trend reports via the ministry.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The necessary information regarding the Ministry of Defense’s Communication Strategy, which was approved by the relevant decree of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was provided at the event. It was noted that as an important part of the ongoing reforms in army development, the sphere of strategic communication is developing in line with the requirements of the time and modern innovations.

Then the event participants were presented with briefings on “Work with government authorities and NGO”s, “Protecting state secrets in the media space", "Work with citizens' appeals," and other topics. The event also featured information about the work done in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army, special educational institutions of the National Defense University, and admission rules.

At the end of the event, a detailed exchange of views was held, suggestions were heard, and guests’ questions were answered.

