AIIB, ADB, and AIF ink letter of intent to boost ASEAN infrastructure cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund (AIF) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) aimed at strengthening collaboration on infrastructure initiatives across the ASEAN region, Trend reports via the AIIB.

The signing ceremony took place on April 10 during the launch of the AIF Action Plan 2025–2028, held in conjunction with the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) 2025.

The LOI establishes a framework for cooperation in financing high-impact infrastructure projects in ASEAN, including initiatives linked to the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF), and other regional development priorities.

The partnership will emphasize joint dialogue, project development and structuring, co-financing opportunities, technical cooperation, and knowledge sharing. Key sectors of focus include transportation, digitalization, and energy.

This initiative reinforces AIIB’s expanding role in Southeast Asia and highlights its strategic commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and sustainable development. AIIB and ADB will continue working together to identify and support projects that deliver long-term economic and social benefits for ASEAN member states.