Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange views on key bilateral issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Chairperson (Speaker) of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, as part of her working visit to Russia, has met with Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between our friendly and brotherly countries, and emphasized the special role of the heads of state in deepening these ties.

Moreover, it was noted that, thanks to the strong will of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, bilateral relations have entered a new stage, and the two countries are currently cooperating successfully in many areas.

During the meeting, there was an extensive exchange of views on the events planned for this year within the framework of the "Practical Action Plan (Roadmap) for 2024–2025 on the Development of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan".

The discussion also highlighted the role of parliaments in advancing Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations, noting that there are strong ties and close contact between the two legislative bodies.

Narbayeva expressed her gratitude to Gafarova for participating in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in April of this year in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. She also conveyed her congratulations on the successful organization of the Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Tashkent.

Gafarova expressed her appreciation for the successful organization of the IPU’s 150th Assembly and for the warm hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation. The speaker fondly recalled her visit to Uzbekistan and the meetings held during the event. She noted that mutual visits between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek parliaments are held regularly and that these visits and high-level contacts contribute to further deepening cooperation between the legislative bodies.

The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.

