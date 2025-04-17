Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 April 2025 21:14 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, continued on April 17, Trend reports.

