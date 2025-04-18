We strive to assist media in their role of informing public with objective, honest, and unbiased materials - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. We strive to support the media's function of informing the public with objective, fair and impartial materials, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov said at a seminar for media representatives on "Digital Customs and Media" organized jointly by the agency and the State Customs Service, Trend reports.

He noted that in a number of cases some media representatives faced difficulties in using terminology and that steps are needed in this direction.

“In some cases, we face situations when some of our journalists do not fully understand the essence of the legislation and the relevant terminology. We try to assist the media in their function of informing the public with objective, fair, and unbiased materials. Therefore, meetings and seminars between the media and relevant institutions in this direction can be considered successful.”

Today's meeting in this format to create a bridge between government agencies and the media is also a great incentive for the Media Development Agency. We are open for new proposals in this direction,” Ismayilov emphasized.