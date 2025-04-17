Azerbaijani diaspora across globe protests Armenian landmine terrorism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Azerbaijani diaspora in various countries hasn't remained indifferent to the mine explosions in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Jabrayil districts on April 6 and 7, which resulted in the death of one serviceman and injuries of varying severity to four civilians, including young children, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

It was noted that Azerbaijani diaspora organizations — including the US-Azerbaijan Center of Integration (USACI) and the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation in the US; the British Azerbaijanis Society and the Azerbaijan Student Society of Imperial College London in the UK; the Glasgow Azerbaijan Student Society in Scotland; the "Vatan" Azerbaijani Art and Culture Society and the Alberta Azerbaijani Culture Society in Canada; and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Israel — actively participated in sending protest letters.

The protest letters were addressed to international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the US Mine Advisory Group, the UN Mine Action Service, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Development Programme, the Human Rights Defenders Organization, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as to the UN Association of Canada and members of the UK House of Commons.

The letters said that landmines and unexploded ordnance planted by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories continue to pose a serious threat to civilian lives. The repeated tragedies caused by landmines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and Armenia’s failure to provide accurate mine maps are strongly condemned. The international community and global organizations are urged to exert strong pressure on Armenia and take decisive action to help ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

