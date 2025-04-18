Iran deems Russia's position on nuclear issue important - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Iran considers Russia's position on its nuclear issue important and significant, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran hopes that Russia will continue to play a supporting role in reaching any new agreement.

Araghchi said that Iran is constantly informing the Russian and Chinese sides about the processes related to the Iranian nuclear issue. Today, detailed talks were held with Lavrov on Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran is ready to find a solution to the misunderstanding that has arisen regarding the peaceful nuclear program," he noted.

