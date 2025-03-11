Azerbaijan, IOFS explore new avenues for strengthening cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during his official visit to Kazakhstan, met with the Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), Berik Aryn, on March 11, 2025, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the potential for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and IOFS was discussed, particularly in finding joint solutions to food security challenges.

"Emphasizing that Azerbaijan, as a donor country, has made significant contributions to international humanitarian programs and development aid, Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of encouraging mutually beneficial cooperation in addressing the critical global challenge of food security," the Ministry noted.

Bayramov added that strengthening food security sustainably is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's socio-economic policy, and this strategic issue is always at the forefront of attention.

Aryn expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's contributions to food security programs and praised the country's active role within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its significant impact on addressing regional food security issues.

The achievements of Azerbaijan during its presidency at COP29 were particularly highlighted. The direct impact of climate change on food security was emphasized, pointing to the need for special focus in this direction.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other mutually relevant issues, reiterating the importance of deepening cooperation in the area of food security.

Additionally, information on the activities of IOFS was extensively presented, according to the Ministry's statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel