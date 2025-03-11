Azerbaijan, Spain set to sign MoU for enhanced bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan and Spain are set to sign a memorandum of understanding that will serve as a foundation for enhancing bilateral cooperation, said María Amparo López Senovilla, Secretary of State for Trade at Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Business, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Spain Business Forum in Baku, López Senovilla emphasized that the signing of this agreement would open a new chapter in the economic relations between the two countries, acting as a catalyst for joint projects and investments.

"This memorandum was the missing piece in forming a comprehensive partnership. Its signing will act as a catalyst for increasing capital flows, creating new business initiatives, and developing a strategic alliance between our countries," she said.

The official also noted that Spain is firmly committed to cooperating with Azerbaijan, particularly in key areas such as energy, infrastructure, transportation, and digitalization. In recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in building energy infrastructure critical to Europe's energy security and has implemented ambitious decarbonization projects.

"Spain is ready to support promising projects through the internationalization fund and urges business representatives from both countries to seize these opportunities. We see Azerbaijan as a key partner in the region and are committed to deepening cooperation in various sectors, including the reconstruction and development of Karabakh," she added.

