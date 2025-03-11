Azerbaijani FM focuses on strategic partnership talks with his Kazakh counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a comprehensive meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on the political, economic, trade, transport, communication, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

The agenda also included cooperation issues within regional and international organizations, such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the UN Joint Office, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel