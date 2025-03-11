Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for 30-day ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, a joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following the talks in Jeddah says, Trend reports.

"Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a 30-day temporary ceasefire, which will be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is simultaneously accepted and implemented by the Russian Federation. The US will convey to Russia that reciprocity on its part will be the basis for achieving peace," the statement says.