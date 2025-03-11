New cooperation plan between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan aims at multifaceted relations dev't - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The newly signed action plan between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for the years 2025-2026 covers various areas of cooperation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Bayramov emphasized the significance of high-level visits and active parliamentary engagement in shaping the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"High-level engagements, including those in the parliamentary sphere, play a crucial role in shaping our strategic partnership across all sectors. The two visits of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan and the three visits of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan last year serve as clear indicators of the strong and elevated relations between our countries.

Cooperation mechanisms such as the Supreme Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, political consultations between our Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation significantly contribute to the systematic and sustainable development of our partnership.

The action plan signed today between our Ministries of Foreign Affairs for the years 2025 and 2026 encompasses a wide range of cooperative areas," he said.