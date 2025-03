BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Russia and the United States will hold a meeting on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said while answering questions from reporters at the White House, Trend reports.

Trump said the meeting would take place on March 11-12.

"We are talking about a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, I hope Russia will agree too. We will meet with them (Russia) later, today and tomorrow, and I hope that we can reach an agreement," Trump noted.