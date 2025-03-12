Four new tanks to be constructed at SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The construction of four new tanks is planned at the Kulevi terminal, owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SOCAR told Trend.

"EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) proposals have been received for the construction of four additional 20,000 m³ tanks for oil and oil products at the terminal, and they are currently undergoing technical evaluation," the company said.

SOCAR also stated that a total of 2.5 million tons of cargo were handled through the Kulevi oil terminal in 2024.

"Of this volume, 0.95 million tons were of Azerbaijani origin, while 1.55 million tons were transit cargo. For comparison, in the same period of 2023, the terminal handled 2.16 million tons of cargo. Thus, in 2024, the cargo volume increased by 349,000 tons compared to 2023," the company said.

The Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port, which has been operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan since its launch on May 16, 2008, plays a pivotal role in the transportation and transshipment of hydrocarbons and petrochemical products.

The terminal provides a comprehensive range of services, including the receipt of goods via rail, transportation to storage tanks, safekeeping, loading onto vessels, and the overall operation of port facilities.

