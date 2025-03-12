Voltalia signs power sales agreement for hybrid project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. French Voltalia, an international leader in renewable energy, has announced the signing of a power sales agreement (PPA) for its hybrid project in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The agreement was finalized with the state-owned JSC Uzenergosotish1 within the framework of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to France.

The agreement, signed under the auspices of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, marks a significant milestone for the Artemisya project, located in the Bukhara region. This ambitious project combines 126 megawatts of solar energy, 300 megawatts of wind power, and 100 megawatts/200 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

The power sales agreement spans 25 years for solar and wind energy and 15 years for storage, ensuring the long-term profitability and financial stability of the Artemisya cluster. The project is expected to help meet Uzbekistan’s growing electricity demand, particularly addressing peak consumption during the early and late hours of the day, thanks to its advanced storage capacity.

The annual production of the Artemisya cluster is equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 2.5 million people in Uzbekistan, while preventing the emission of 598,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in the country.

The construction phase is scheduled to begin in te first quarter of 2026 for solar and storage, followed by wind power in the third quarter of 2026.