Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 12, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and two decreased in price compared to March 11.
As for CBI, $1 equals 580,855 rials, and one euro is 634,622 rials, while on March 11, one euro was 626,744 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 12
|
Rial on March 11
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
580,855
|
578,346
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
751,958
|
746,291
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
659,927
|
656,240
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
57,930
|
57,125
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
54,363
|
53,718
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
85,092
|
84,031
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,663
|
6,625
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,163
|
157,480
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,885,396
|
1,876,537
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
208,183
|
206,562
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
393,713
|
393,026
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,755
|
74,451
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,508,802
|
1,502,135
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
401,527
|
400,751
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
331,577
|
331,029
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,920
|
31,615
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,876
|
15,822
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,818
|
6,596
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,576
|
158,886
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,362
|
44,122
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
365,037
|
364,753
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,895
|
154,226
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,544,827
|
1,538,154
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
436,578
|
434,098
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,882
|
475,759
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,658
|
19,562
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
276
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
416,222
|
413,898
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
120,468
|
119,988
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,358
|
79,704
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,720,515
|
1,707,758
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
131,591
|
130,817
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
399,592
|
396,922
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
819,260
|
815,721
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
634,622
|
626,744
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
118,814
|
117,780
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
209,178
|
208,433
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,311
|
35,325
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,153
|
8,001
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
177,582
|
176,879
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
341,680
|
340,202
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,011,909
|
1,006,567
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
53,256
|
52,988
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
166,068
|
165,278
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
8,925
|
8,927
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,824 rials and $1 costs 703,687 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,884 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,521 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.