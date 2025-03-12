Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and two decreased in price compared to March 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,855 rials, and one euro is 634,622 rials, while on March 11, one euro was 626,744 rials.

Currency Rial on March 12 Rial on March 11 1 US dollar USD 580,855 578,346 1 British pound GBP 751,958 746,291 1 Swiss franc CHF 659,927 656,240 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,930 57,125 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,363 53,718 1 Danish krone DKK 85,092 84,031 1 Indian rupee INR 6,663 6,625 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,163 157,480 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,885,396 1,876,537 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 208,183 206,562 100 Japanese yens JPY 393,713 393,026 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,755 74,451 1 Omani rial OMR 1,508,802 1,502,135 1 Canadian dollar CAD 401,527 400,751 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,577 331,029 1 South African rand ZAR 31,920 31,615 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,876 15,822 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,818 6,596 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,576 158,886 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,362 44,122 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,037 364,753 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,895 154,226 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,544,827 1,538,154 1 Singapore dollar SGD 436,578 434,098 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,882 475,759 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,658 19,562 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,222 413,898 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,468 119,988 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,358 79,704 100 Thai baht THB 1,720,515 1,707,758 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,591 130,817 1,000 South Korean won KRW 399,592 396,922 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,260 815,721 1 euro EUR 634,622 626,744 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 118,814 117,780 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,178 208,433 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,311 35,325 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,153 8,001 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,582 176,879 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,680 340,202 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,011,909 1,006,567 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,256 52,988 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,068 165,278 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,925 8,927

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,824 rials and $1 costs 703,687 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,884 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,521 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.