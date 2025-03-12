Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 12

Economy Materials 12 March 2025 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies increased and two decreased in price compared to March 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,855 rials, and one euro is 634,622 rials, while on March 11, one euro was 626,744 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 12

Rial on March 11

1 US dollar

USD

580,855

578,346

1 British pound

GBP

751,958

746,291

1 Swiss franc

CHF

659,927

656,240

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,930

57,125

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,363

53,718

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,092

84,031

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,663

6,625

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,163

157,480

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,885,396

1,876,537

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

208,183

206,562

100 Japanese yens

JPY

393,713

393,026

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,755

74,451

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,508,802

1,502,135

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

401,527

400,751

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,577

331,029

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,920

31,615

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,876

15,822

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,818

6,596

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,576

158,886

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,362

44,122

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,037

364,753

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,895

154,226

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,544,827

1,538,154

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

436,578

434,098

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,882

475,759

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,658

19,562

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,222

413,898

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,468

119,988

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,358

79,704

100 Thai baht

THB

1,720,515

1,707,758

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,591

130,817

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

399,592

396,922

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,260

815,721

1 euro

EUR

634,622

626,744

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

118,814

117,780

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,178

208,433

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,311

35,325

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,153

8,001

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,582

176,879

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,680

340,202

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,011,909

1,006,567

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,256

52,988

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,068

165,278

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,925

8,927

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 768,824 rials and $1 costs 703,687 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 747,884 rials, and the price of $1 totals 684,521 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 999,000–1.01 million rials.

