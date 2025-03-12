Iran always open to equal discussions on nuclear program - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Iran is always open to discussions regarding its nuclear program on an equal basis, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of today's Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that past talks on Iran’s nuclear program led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). While discussions continue, he pointed out that the U.S. has withdrawn from the agreement.

He also mentioned that Iran held the latest round of talks with the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) two weeks ago, and another round will be held soon. Additionally, Iran continues its discussions with China and Russia, with a trilateral meeting between Iran, China, and Russia scheduled for March 14.

The first round of talks between Iran and the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) at the level of deputy foreign ministers was held in Geneva on November 29, 2024. The second round took place on January 13-14, 2025, also in Geneva, followed by the third round on February 24, 2025. These discussions mainly focused on Iran’s nuclear program.

In January 2016, the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA) was implemented between Iran and the 5+1 group (the U.S., Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, the U.S. withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran. In 2020, Iran declared that there would be no limitations on its nuclear program.

Additionally, at the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic nuclear plan aimed at lifting sanctions, citing the sanctions imposed on Iran. As part of this decision, Iran suspended additional steps and protocols outlined in the nuclear agreement starting February 23, 2021, reducing the IAEA's monitoring by 20-30%.

Iran officially states that its strategy is not to pursue nuclear weapons, and it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.