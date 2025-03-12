Trump's letter to Iran expected soon, says FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran is expected to arrive soon, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of today’s Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi confirmed that the U.S. President had written a letter to Iran, though it has not yet been delivered. He added that the letter will soon be sent to Iran through one of the Arab countries.

On March 10, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei mentioned that despite reports of a letter being sent by the U.S. on March 5, Iran had not yet received it.

Earlier, on February 5, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reimpose maximum pressure on Iran, while expressing hope that this pressure would not be applied too frequently. He also stated his willingness to engage in dialogue with the Iranian president.