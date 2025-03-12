Azerbaijani, North Macedonian FMs discuss regional situation

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trades of North Macedonia Timco Mucunski, Trend reports.

During the meeting, ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits and political dialogue in further enhancing the partnership.

Opportunities to deepen the cooperation in energy, tourism, trade and other sectors were also explored.

Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on post-conflict regional situation in our region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel