Int'l seminar in Turkmenistan explores trade, transit improvements along Middle Corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. The 18th International Seminar on Trade, Transport, and Information Exchange Facilitation was held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The seminar was organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Participants discussed the exchange of information on freight transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which passes through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia and extends to Türkiye and European countries.

The discussions aimed to strengthen the cooperation and efficiency of trade and transport operations across the region, emphasizing the importance of standardized electronic processes for smooth international transactions.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is a key corridor that aims to enhance trade and connectivity between Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. By facilitating smoother operations along the route, countries along the corridor aim to improve their regional trade and transport infrastructures.