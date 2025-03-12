Axpo increases stake in Swiss subsidiary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Axpo Holding AG has announced the acquisition of an additional 272,403 shares in its Swiss subsidiary, CKW AG, from Anna Holding AG, a company owned by Swiss entrepreneur and investor Martin Ebner, Trend reports via the company.

The transaction raises Axpo’s stake in CKW to 85.6%.

CKW AG, a key part of the Axpo Group, plays a crucial role in the company’s strategy in Switzerland.

Commenting on the acquisition, Axpo Group CFO Harald Gauck stated that this investment aligns with Axpo’s commitment to continued investment in Switzerland.

“Our subsidiary in Central Switzerland has a strong business model, a reputation for innovation, high-quality customer relationships, and a dedicated team of energy professionals. We’re delighted to deepen our involvement in CKW’s success as it continues contributing to a sustainable energy future,” he added.