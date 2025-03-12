China announces nuclear talks with Russia and Iran in Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. China will hold the Beijing meeting between China, Russia, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 14, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing.

The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest," the Ministry's statement reads.

The Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is an agreement in which Iran, in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, agreed to limit its nuclear program, excluding the development of nuclear weapons.

The deal was signed in Vienna in the summer of 2015, with Iran on one side and the E3 countries, along with China, Russia, and the United States, on the other. In 2018, during his first term, President Donald Trump announced that the United States was pulling out of the JCPOA and reimposing additional sanctions on Iran. Tehran continued to honor its commitments for another year before suspending them in 2019. Under President Joe Biden’s administration, efforts were made to restore the deal, but they have so far been unsuccessful.