Kazakhstan, U.S. agree to enhance co-op amid regional and global challenges

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trend reports.

In the course of the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the enhanced strategic partnership, paying special attention to strengthening political dialogue and economic ties.

They also exchanged views on a number of key international issues, including global security and regional stability.

At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts to ensure the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation.

