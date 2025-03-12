Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign visa release deal for diplomatic, service passport owners

Politics Materials 12 March 2025 11:58 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan MFA

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. An agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports was signed, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trades of North Macedonia Timco Mucunski.

