Azerbaijan, North Macedonia sign visa release deal for diplomatic, service passport owners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. An agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports was signed, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trades of North Macedonia Timco Mucunski.

