Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani Central Bank spotlights financial accessibility expansion

Economy Materials 12 March 2025 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Central Bank spotlights financial accessibility expansion

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Expanding financial access will support inclusive economic growth, Executive Director of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Fuad Isayev said at the 1st National Financial Accessibility Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the issues discussed at the forum will make a significant contribution to development, namely in this direction.

"Establishing access to credit and capital, in parallel with efficient payment services system, creates opportunities for the expansion of small businesses, the creation of new jobs, and the promotion of economic development. Meanwhile, access to insurance services acts as a protection mechanism against unexpected risks and financial shocks and increases the economic security of individuals," Isayev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more