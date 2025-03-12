Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
More earning opportunities for Yelo card holders!

Economy Materials 12 March 2025 11:27 (UTC +04:00)
More earning opportunities for Yelo card holders!
Photo: Yelo Bank

Yelo Bank continues to enhance its customers’ banking experience with even more profitable offers. In celebration of Novruz, the Bank has a special gift for Yelo cardholders – an increase in the interest earned on card balances!

Now, customers can earn 6% per annum on their balance with the Yelo Light card and 7% per annum with Yelo Premium and Yelo Infinite cards. Additionally, the maximum balance eligible for interest accrual has been increased:

  • Yelo Light – up to 50,000 AZN
  • Yelo Premium – up to 100,000 AZN
  • Yelo Infinite – up to 500,000 AZN

And that’s not all! Don’t forget about high cashback rewards – simply select a category aligned with the latest monthly trends and earn as you spend. With a Yelo card, you earn cashback on spending and interest on savings – all in one place!

For added convenience, order your card online and enjoy free home delivery: https://bit.ly/3AvoruT.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!

