More earning opportunities for Yelo card holders!

Yelo Bank continues to enhance its customers’ banking experience with even more profitable offers. In celebration of Novruz, the Bank has a special gift for Yelo cardholders – an increase in the interest earned on card balances!
Now, customers can earn 6% per annum on their balance with the Yelo Light card and 7% per annum with Yelo Premium and Yelo Infinite cards. Additionally, the maximum balance eligible for interest accrual has been increased:
- Yelo Light – up to 50,000 AZN
- Yelo Premium – up to 100,000 AZN
- Yelo Infinite – up to 500,000 AZN
And that’s not all! Don’t forget about high cashback rewards –
simply select a category aligned with the latest monthly trends and
earn as you spend. With a Yelo card, you earn cashback on spending
and interest on savings – all in one place!
For added convenience, order your card online and enjoy free home delivery: https://bit.ly/3AvoruT.
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
