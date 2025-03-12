Azerbaijan - reliable partner for Bulgaria and South-Eastern Europe countries, says Rosen Plevneliev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Azerbaijan demonstrated its reliability in difficult times and became a strategic partner for Bulgaria and other countries of South-Eastern Europe, said former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev at a press conference dedicated to the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are proud of our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. We are very grateful because, in a difficult moment, Azerbaijan proved its reliability. For example, when Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria in one day, Azerbaijan was able to step in and develop a strategic partnership and trustworthy relations," noted Plevneliev.

He also emphasized that now Bulgaria and other countries in the region want to expand cooperation and increase bilateral trade volume.

"Contracts have already been signed with Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and other countries, including Georgia, for a new project that will be important for the supply of 'green' energy to Europe. Digital connectivity and transport infrastructure are also being developed," added the former president.

Plevneliyev pointed out that in the future, there will be an intensification of cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Balkan countries, which is a positive factor for the entire region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel