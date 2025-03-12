Birbank’s opportunity to get back 30% of VAT on real estate continues

Always offering modern and innovative solutions to its customers, Birbank provides a valuable opportunity for real estate owners. Individuals who purchase residential or non-residential properties within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan can receive a 30% VAT refund on the amount they have paid.

To qualify for the VAT refund, the buyer must make the payment in full and in a non-cash form, then apply within 90 days. This service applies only to residential or non-residential properties not exceeding 500 square meters and must be purchased from housing construction cooperatives (MTKs). To benefit from this opportunity, it is sufficient to register on the www.e-taxes.gov.az portal and submit the required documents.

Thanks to this service, buyers can make additional savings when purchasing real estate and reduce their financial burden. Additionally, customers have the chance to transfer the collected VAT amounts to their Birbank cards via the Birbank app without any commission or limits.

It should be noted that when the VAT refund on real estate is processed, a service fee of 0.5% of the refunded amount is automatically deducted from the customer’s account.

It should be noted that when the VAT refund on real estate is processed, a service fee of 0.5% of the refunded amount is automatically deducted from the customer's account.