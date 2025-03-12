EU's Grono discusses Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, connectivity with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Magdalena Grono, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, has wrapped up her visit to Türkiye, where she engaged in discussions with Turkish officials on a range of regional issues, Trend reports.

"Concluding a positive visit to Ankara. Grateful to counterparts in Türkiye for open and constructive exchanges on South Caucasus and regional topics, including Azerbaijan - Armenia normalization, conflict-related issues in Georgia, and Türkiye - Armenia normalization.

Also discussed connectivity and regional cooperation opportunities, which may benefit South Caucasus countries, Türkiye, Central Asia and the EU. In the context of increasing global challenges, it is crucial to redouble efforts for progress towards regional stability, security, and sustainable peace," she wrote in a post on X.