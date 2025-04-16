President of Uzbekistan visits Andijan textile plant and reviews export development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited a renowned enterprise in Bulakbashi district of Andijan region and reviewed its activities, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The country places significant emphasis on the deep processing of raw materials and the creation of products with high added value. Faiz-M is one of the major projects with a full cycle of knitwear production.

The enterprise produces 4.2 million units of more than 50 product types annually, providing employment for nearly 1,000 people. Special attention is given to staff training, and a design center has been established for this purpose.

Modern equipment from Türkiye, Germany, and China ensures high productivity and quality of products in Uzbekistan. A significant part of finished garments is intended for export, with an annual export potential of $6 million.

In the course of the visit, the President inspected the production process and finished products, providing recommendations on further improving quality, increasing added value, and expanding the export geography.