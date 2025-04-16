Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park reaches new heights in production capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Entrepreneurs have invested more than 59 million manats ($34.7 million) in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Park, Trend reports.

The next stage is planned to invest another 124 million manats (72.9 million) in existing projects.

The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), which oversees the park, has granted residency status to 12 business entities with a total investment exceeding 183 million manat ($107.6 million). In addition, five companies have been granted non-resident status.

To date, these investments have resulted in the creation of more than 360 permanent jobs. The next stage of development is expected to generate over 1,400 new permanent positions as additional projects are implemented.

The park has produced goods worth 280 million manat ($164.7 million) so far, with 4 million manat ($2.3 million) of that output designated for export. The Hajigabul Industrial Park continues to contribute to regional economic growth through industrial production, job creation, and increased export potential.