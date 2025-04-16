Consular talks between Azerbaijan and Iran held in Tehran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Tehran hosted the latest round of consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 15, 2025, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department at Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, while the Iranian side was headed by Mojtaba Shasti Karimi, Director General of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Participants included representatives from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz, as well as officials from the foreign ministries, justice, internal affairs, migration, and border services of both countries.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation, emphasizing the protection of citizens’ rights, provision of consular and legal assistance, and the need to step up joint efforts to address emerging challenges.

They also exchanged views on cooperation between relevant institutions in the fields of justice, migration, internal affairs, and border and customs control, highlighting the importance of enhancing collaboration in these areas.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation was received by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh.