Azerbaijan's Baku hosts National Business Development Forum (PHOTO)

16 April 2025 15:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts National Business Development Forum (PHOTO)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The National Business Development Forum has officially kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The forum brought together figures from across Azerbaijan’s transport and digital sectors. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Javid Gurbanov, Caspian Energy Club Chairman and Group CEO Telman Aliyev, Deputy Director General of AzeriCard LLC Zakir Ahmadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board at the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Natig Dadashov, Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Mirjafar Jafarov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Head of the Construction Project Management Department Tural Abbasli, and Head of the Operational and Commercial Department at Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Ruslan Gurbanov.

