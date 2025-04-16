Azerbaijani language thrives in Canada with exciting new class opening (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. A new Azerbaijani language class has opened in the city of Aurora, located in the Ontario Province of Canada, under the York Region Catholic School, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The committee highlighted the pivotal role played by the parents of Azerbaijani students and the international language coordinators of the "Father Bressani Catholic High School" in establishing this new class. This initiative has resulted in the inclusion of Azerbaijani language lessons in the school's curriculum, alongside other international languages.

The establishment of Azerbaijani language classes abroad is a significant event for the preservation of our culture and national identity, as well as for passing on these values to future generations. The newly created class in Canada is not only a historic and prideful step for the Azerbaijani community but also serves to bring together the younger generation around a common identity and cultural values.

Classes will be held every Saturday from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the "Father Bressani Catholic High School" (Address: 250 Ansley Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 3W4). The classes will be taught by Sevinj Guliyeva, a teacher with extensive pedagogical experience and the drama and Azerbaijani language instructor at the "My Azerbaijan" weekend school, along with assistant teacher Lalin Hasanova.

Moreover, Azerbaijani community members living in Aurora, Vaughan, and surrounding areas can register for the Azerbaijani language classes by contacting +1 416 827 6743 to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.

