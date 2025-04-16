Turkish deputy trade minister visits Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16.​ The delegation led by the Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu got acquainted with the restoration and construction activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting with the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, the guests learned about the work done in the liberated territories, as well as in the Aghdam Industrial Park; attractive opportunities for investors; the infrastructure created for entrepreneurial activity; and the applied tax, customs, and other benefits.

They were also informed that the Aghdam Industrial Park, established by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 28, 2021, is of particular importance in terms of realizing the business potential of our liberated territories, developing the non-oil sector, increasing employment levels, and increasing the production of competitive products.

Located at the junction of Karabakh and other regions, Aghdam Industrial Park is in second place among industrial parks in the country in terms of the number of residents. Currently, nine enterprises operate in the industrial park. In addition to the sale of products produced here on the domestic market, they are also exported.

The delegation also engaged with the operational dynamics of the production facilities situated within the park's ecosystem.



During the official engagement, the Turkish delegation conducted a comprehensive site assessment of Khankendi and Shusha municipalities, evaluating local heritage landmarks and expressing keen interest in the ongoing restoration and reconstruction initiatives in the area.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel