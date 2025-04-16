Iran-US discussions poised for progress through mutual respect - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The progress in negotiations between Iran and the US can be achieved with mutual respect and equal position, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's position and functions are clear. He added that no achievement can be achieved through pressure.

Araghchi stated that despite various statements by the US side, the main position is determined at the negotiating table.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.