Kazakhstan rethinks economic playbook as global tariffs reshape trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. Under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a working meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held, during which a response strategy to the changing global market situation caused by tariff conflicts was discussed, Trend reports.

Reports were presented by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov, as well as other officials from relevant government bodies.

The president noted that the current global economic situation is unstable and requires readiness for any possible developments. Tokayev outlined the main directions for upcoming work.

“The government's task is to prevent a decline in the population’s well-being, economic growth rates, and the volume of attracted investments,” President Tokayev said.

The president also emphasized that global crises always bring both challenges and new opportunities for development. He outlined specific strategic areas aimed at strengthening the country's economic, transport-logistics, and human potential.

It was stressed that plans for major infrastructure projects and digitalization should remain among the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy.

“We must fulfill our core social obligations to the population and continue implementing important infrastructure projects,” the president added.

On that account, special attention was given to improving approaches in the implementation of monetary policy and ensuring the financial stability of the state.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Tokayev articulated a series of precise directives to governmental entities.

