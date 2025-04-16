Iranian foreign minister prepares for visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia on April 17, Ambassador of Iran Kazem Jalali wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, during the visit, Araghchi will hold consultations with high-level Russian officials and exchange views on bilateral, regional, and cooperative relations.

Jalali added that amid important processes taking place in the world, continuous and close relations between Iranian and Russian officials will serve the two countries, the region, and international peace and stability.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on April 14 that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Russia over the weekend. As part of the visit, a dialogue will be held on the Muscat talks and processes.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

