Footage of Sea Breeze visit with President Ilham Aliyev posted on First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s Instagram (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Footage of the visit to the Sea Breeze recreation center with President Ilham Aliyev has been published on the Instagram page of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

On April 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members visited the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku to review ongoing and future development projects.

Emin Agalarov, founder of “Agalarov Development,” first informed the head of state and the First Lady about the completed “Park Residences 2” project.

This phase of development features ten seven-storey buildings comprising 1,260 apartments. For residents' comfort, modern infrastructure such as swimming pools and recreation areas has been created, and extensive landscaping has been undertaken. Notably, during COP29, Sea Breeze hosted nearly 4,000 guests, many of whom were accommodated in these residences.

President Ilham Aliyev was then briefed on the Sea Breeze master plan and the projects implemented to date. More than 500 real estate units have already been constructed within the complex. Facilities, including outdoor and indoor pools, fitness centers, restaurants, cafés, children’s and sports playgrounds, running and cycling tracks, and fountains, ensure high-quality living and leisure. The complex also includes a school, a kindergarten, and a hospital.