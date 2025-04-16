Iran approves signing of intergovernmental cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Iranian government has approved the preliminary signing of an agreement on intergovernmental security and law enforcement cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Iranian government's information portal.

According to the portal, today, the subsequent convening of the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers transpired in Tehran, culminating in a series of strategic resolutions.

The decision to extend the visa-free regime between Iran and Kazakhstan from 14 to 30 days was also approved.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers meeting examined the prospects for preserving the value of Iran's national currency and economic cooperation with African countries.

