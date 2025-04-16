Azerbaijan opens doors for Chinese investment in rebuilding liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan has invited Chinese companies to invest in its territories liberated from occupation, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Speaking today at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku, Mustafayev emphasized the wide opportunities available in the newly emerging realities across the liberated areas.

He provided Chinese officials with detailed information on modern infrastructure projects being implemented in these territories, along with future economic prospects, and formally invited Chinese companies to participate in investment initiatives there.

Mustafayev also noted that the restoration of transport and communication systems in the region promises great potential. He highlighted that the realization of the Zangezur Corridor will contribute to peace and security in the region and will serve as a significant link in the Middle Corridor, thereby playing an important role in the “Belt and Road” initiative.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-chair of the Commission, and Ling Ji, the Deputy Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and China's international trade representative.

