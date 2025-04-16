Azerbaijan's defense ministry narrates servicemen’s moral-psychological state (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense held meetings with young soldiers serving in various units, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The main objectives of the events were to promote Azerbaijani national-spiritual values among servicemen and study the moral-psychological state and social problems. The events were also focused on the issues of strengthening law and military discipline.

The meetings focused on studying the personal and psychological traits of newly enlisted servicemen, their adaptation to military service, ensuring high-quality nutrition in line with established standards, and strictly adhering to safety rules to preserve their health throughout military service.

During the meetings, educational discussions were conducted highlighting the role and importance of soldierly brotherhood and friendship in strengthening military discipline, combat duty, and building relationships within military regulations. Additionally, a series of cultural events were organized.

In conjunction with the overarching agenda, a series of targeted discussions were conducted, facilitating the engagement of emerging military personnel through a Q&A format addressing their inquiries.

