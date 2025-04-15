Turkmenistan, IRU explore new avenues for transport and logistics co-op

Photo: The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmenistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Vepa Hajiyev, held a meeting with Umberto de Pretto, Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Hajiyev emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between Turkmenistan and the IRU and expressed the country’s readiness to expand its partnership in these areas.

Following the meeting, Hajiyev extended an official invitation to de Pretto to attend events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's neutrality, scheduled for December.