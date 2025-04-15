Georgian President visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on Tuesday, as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Georgian President was informed about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture.

The Center's activities are aimed at in-depth study and research of the state philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and the heritage of the National Leader.

In a virtual format, the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Center showcases several aspects of the concept of the National Leader's activities both in the Soviet era and during the years of Azerbaijan’s independence.

President Kavelashvili also viewed the cars that National Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The exhibits, photographs, and multimedia hall reflecting different periods of the National Leader's concept of activities, both during the Soviet period and during the years of independence, aroused great interest in the Georgian President.

The Georgian leader also familiarized herself with the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, highlighting the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the rich natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country. The exhibition also features carpets, national costumes and ancient coins, etc.

He also viewed the "Classic cars exhibition" and then signed the guest book.